TRI-CITIES, WA- On Wednesday August 26th, a Finley resident went on a violent rampage that left several people shot and a wake of fires across the Tri-Cities.
At approximately 3:55am deputies responded to a break-in in the Finley area.
Upon arrival they found two victims.
One was the informers father, he was found in the backyard with a gunshot wound.
The suspect set his home and the victims home on fire then fled the scene.
At 4:47am deputies responded to the IBEW building on Edison where there was a break in and fire set.
At 6:20am the suspects car was spotted, on fire.
He came to a stop on Van Giessen, several rounds were fired from inside his vehicle so officers shot back.
The suspect was killed in the shooting.
At 7:20am there was another break in and fire set at the IBEW building on Gage Blvd. in Richland.
At 12:06 two more victims were found in Kennewick on Gum Street.
They were deceased.