Finley School District helps make voting more accessible, adding ballot drop box

FINELY, Wash.—
The new voting box in Finley was installed on Friday, January 20.
Benton County Auditor's Office installed the drop box at Finley Middle Schools.
It's the first and only drop box in Finely. The closest one being about ten miles away in Downtown Kennewick.
The Finley School District Superintendent Lance Hahn says the district was excited to get the ballot drop box, which was placed just off the main highway that runs throughout town.
“Community members drive by our middle school every day, including parents and families dropping off and picking up their kids at school,” says Superintendent Hahn. “Even though voters can mail their ballots, having a drive-up drop box right here makes it even easier. And it’s a visual reminder when you’re driving by to think, ‘Oh yeah, I need to get that ballot returned.’”
People registered to vote in Finley will be able to use the new drop box for the upcoming February Special Election.
Ballots for the special elections will be mailed out on January 25.
You can find the full list of drop boxes on the auditor's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.