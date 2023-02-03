FINLEY, Wash. -
The smaller the school district, the more important funding provided by levies can be to every student's experience.
That’s something Chris Knighten found out after voting no last year on Finley’s levy. Now he's the chairman of the pro levy committee after research on what the levy funds and seeing the impact on his own kids.
He said he thought the levy just funded things like sports and didn’t realize the impact it could have on class sizes or even staffing.
Now he recommends doing some research before voting to make sure you know where the money is going.
“I think it's there for our future I mean our kids are the future and I think that's where we need to be putting our money right now,” Knighten said
Without the levy Finley has had to reduce spending by around $1.7 million according to superintendent Lance Hahn.
The reduced budget stopped the district from buying new curriculum in some areas, and hiring staff in others. Hahn said the change has also increased class sizes by 5 to 10 kids depending on the class.
The change also removed a band teacher position and 15 coaching positions from the district. Now the district has less teams and has made some teams larger with one volleyball team hitting 39 members according to Hahn.
Hahn says those positions aren't part of basic education funding provided by the state, but have an impact on students.
“That's what connects our kids other than school to our school community and that's a big thing. That really helps a lot of kids get through and motivate them to go to school,” Hahn said.
He said without funding from the levy competing with other districts can be difficult.
“We can't pay what some of the bigger schools can because they're able to levy and pay some of that higher salary,” Hahn said.
He also said if parents start pulling their students out of the Finley School District for band or sports in other districts the Finely School District loses the amount of funding from the state.
That's why the district has tried to reduce the cost to tax payers even more for this levy, a cost he says can't get much lower according to Hahn.
The cost itself is also lower than it was in 2018 when the McCleary decision changed how local districts get money from the state, and how much can be requested in the levy.
Looking at some of the other levies in the area, Finley’s levy has one of the highest costs to the individual.
That’s because Finley is land and river locked according to Hahn. Without room to grow or add many new commercial or residential buildings the funding from property taxes costs more for individuals to reach the goal.
Hahn said Finley residents are proud to be residents of Finley, and even though they have a Kennewick address many don’t want to be annexed into Kennewick meaning the number of people paying into the tax isn’t likely to grow.
