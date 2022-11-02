Finnish delegation tours Washington with Commissioner Franz

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz led a Finnish delegation, including Finland’s US Ambassador Mikko Hautala, through a tour of Department of Natural Resources land across the state. The tour was meant to be an opportunity to strategize possible collaborations between Washington state and Finland regarding sustainable forestry, according to a press release from the DNR.
The tour was during the last week of October and included timber mills, community centers, campgrounds and more. It follows a long history of partnership between Finland and Washington, whose similar forest and marine ecosystems lead to similar challenges, according to the DNR.
The group visited the West Fork Teanaway Campground for its focus on local economic benefits through forest health treatments. They also visited the Hampton Lumber Mill and Cogeneration Facility in Darrington for discussion regarding mill operations and sustainable logging services.
“Meeting with the Finnish delegation was inspiring from a rural timber town perspective,” said the Mayor of Darrington Dan Rankin. “I was most impressed with how much the Finnish interact with their forests and forest ecology, and their innovative initiatives that ensure that every tree harvested is used to its greatest potential. Sharing ideas and education will inspire the next generation of forest stewards, foresters, engineers, and technicians who will bring wood based solutions to modern challenges.”
Funding was approved during the Washington State 2022 Legislative Session for further collaboration between the DNR and Finland or Finnish organizations to further sustainable forestry efforts.
“One of the things Finland and the State of Washington have in common is the importance we place on forests and forest industry…” said Ambassador Hautala. “As Washingtonians do, Finns have a close relationship with nature. I look forward to the exchange of ideas and cooperation between Finland and the State of Washington in areas such as sustainable forest management, new bio-based products, smart forestry, wood construction, and harvesting in the years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.