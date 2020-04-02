YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - District 5 was dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire, an abandoned school building. On arrival of the first in units they found a two story brick building that was roughly 50% involved. The roof of the building collapsed into its self within minutes of the first arriving units.
The building had no power to it and had been abandoned for many years. Due to safety concerns for the stability of the structure, the structure was allowed to burn freely while fire crews protected exposures. Unknown how the fire started, investigation was turned over to the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s office. No injuries to personnel on scene.