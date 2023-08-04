KENNEWICK, Wash.-Fire crews from around the area responded to an early morning fire at the Cascade Building in downtown Kennewick on August 4.
According to Mike Barnett, Battalion Chief with Kennewick Fire, crews from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 2, as well as the Pasco, Kennewick and Richland Fire Departments responded to the fire on N. Cascade and Kennewick Ave.
The fire is believed to have started on the second floor of the Cascade Building according to Barnett. The building was vacant at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported and it is unknown how the fire started at this time.
The Cascade Building burned in a previous fire on February 4, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.