Fire at Dolphin Apartments closes Kennewick Ave

KENNEWICK, Wash. - First responders are at Dolphin Apartments on Waverly Place after a fire, according to crews on scene. The fire was considered contained at 4:05 p.m., a half-hour after crews were notified of the fire.
The Pasco Fire Department is on scene. No injuries have been reported, but crews will likely be on scene for several more hours.
Kennewick Ave has been closed between S Yelm St and Vista Way, according to the Kennewick Police Department. Traffic is being directing through S Yelm St.
PFD currently believes the fire started on a deck on the second floor, then spread to the third floor and roof. Two apartments were "heavily damaged," according to Chief Chad Michael. The residents will be displaced, but it is currently unknown how many residents that is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.