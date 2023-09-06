Yakima Fire Department

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 8:30 P.M. According to Union Gap Police Chief Greg Cobb all evacuation orders have been lifted for the Union Gap Area. 

Anyone who has evacuated may now return home. 

7:59 p.m. Main Street in Union Gap in closed at Wide Hollow Creek according to Union Gap Police Department. 

7:53 p.m. According to Union Gap Police Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued for Eagle Crest and Goodman Road. 

American Red Cross has staged an evacuation center at the Valley Mall parking lot. 

7:40 p.m. Yakima Valley Emergency Management has issued evacuation notices for the Fullbright Park fire. 

Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been issued for the Leisure Hill Mobile Home Park, in Union Gap.

7:37 p.m. According to IAFF 469, the fire has been upgraded to a 4th alarm fire. 

All off-duty personnel have been requested to assist. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 

The Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469 are currently responding to a 2nd alarm fire at Fullbright park. 

IAFF is asking people to stay clear of the area to allow crews to work. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

