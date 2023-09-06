YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 8:30 P.M. According to Union Gap Police Chief Greg Cobb all evacuation orders have been lifted for the Union Gap Area.
Anyone who has evacuated may now return home.
7:59 p.m. Main Street in Union Gap in closed at Wide Hollow Creek according to Union Gap Police Department.
7:53 p.m. According to Union Gap Police Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued for Eagle Crest and Goodman Road.
American Red Cross has staged an evacuation center at the Valley Mall parking lot.
7:40 p.m. Yakima Valley Emergency Management has issued evacuation notices for the Fullbright Park fire.
Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been issued for the Leisure Hill Mobile Home Park, in Union Gap.
7:37 p.m. According to IAFF 469, the fire has been upgraded to a 4th alarm fire.
All off-duty personnel have been requested to assist.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
The Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469 are currently responding to a 2nd alarm fire at Fullbright park.
IAFF is asking people to stay clear of the area to allow crews to work.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
