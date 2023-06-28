YAKIMA, Wash.- Fire at Sarg Hubbard Park on Riverside St in Yakima.
According to City of Yakima Fire department, the fire began before 1:00 p.m. The fire is currently estimated to be between 20-40 acres in size.
Crews on scene have been working hard to fight the fire. A dozer has been called in to clear a pathway to the water line.
Winds in the area have made it very hard to fight. Please avoid the area until the fire is under control.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
