Sarg Hubbard park fire

YAKIMA, Wash.- Fire at Sarg Hubbard Park on Riverside St in Yakima. 

According to City of Yakima Fire department, the fire began before 1:00 p.m. The fire is currently estimated to be between 20-40 acres in size. 

Crews on scene have been working hard to fight the fire. A dozer has been called in to clear a pathway to the water line. 

Winds in the area have made it very hard to fight. Please avoid the area until the fire is under control.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.