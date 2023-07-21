Fire at Selah Veterinary Hospital closes McGonagle Road

YAKIMA, Wash. --
UPDATE 8:25 p.m. -- According to Selah Fire Department Captain Nathan Miller, the fire is knocked down.
The fire was on the roof of the building and dealt the most damage to the back side. There is no official loss estimate at this time.
There were limited injuries which included one firefighter treated for heat exhaustion and one person treated for smoke inhalation.
There is no official information on the safety of the animals and staff, however Miller reported seeing workers shuffling animal carriers out of the building.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Selah Fire Department was supported by East Valley Fire, Yakima Training Center, Gleed Fire Department and Yakima Fire Department.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
Fire crews responded to a fire at the Selah Veterinary Hospital Friday afternoon.
According to our reporter on scene, Selah Fire, Gleed Fire and Rescue and the Yakima Training Center arrived at the pet hospital to battle a fire that burned the roof of the building.
McGonagle Road is closed at Selah Loop Road and Lancaster Road, according to our reporter.
Earlier, the hospital posted that they would be closing for the day as they did not have water supply.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
