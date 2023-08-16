ASHFORD, Wash.-A parkwide fire ban will go into effect in the Mount Rainier National Park on Friday, August 18.
The fire ban will be in effect until further notice and covers all campfires and wood, briquettes and any fuel in fire pits and grills.
According to the National Park Service the fire ban is being put in place to reduce the risk of human-caused wildland fire during hot, dry conditions and high fire danger.
The use of portable cooking stoves, heaters or lanterns that use liquefied or bottled fuel are allowed as long as they can be turned off.
More information about the park, including current conditions and restrictions is available through the Mount Rainier National Park website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.