YAKIMA, WA- A fire broke out near the East side of the Yakima Greenway earlier this afternoon.
Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said the fire on the east side of the Greenway then the smoke, ash and embers flew through out the park.
A nearby building had damaged and the playground was completely engulfed in flames.
Markham said the fire burnt around 30 acres.
The fire is contained while fire crews are working on hot spots.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.