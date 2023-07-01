WAPATO, Wash.-
UPDATE JULY 2 1:04 P.M.
According to Incident Commander Captain Anthony Oaks, the fire reached a total size of 130 acres before being contained.
The fire's cause is still under investigation.
Oaks says the fire is expected to still be burning for several days, possibly even weeks.
UPDATE 6:42 P.M.
According to Yakima County Fire District 5 Chief Ken Shipman, the fire is now contained following efforts from YCFD5 and Tribal Fire Management.
The fire had closed one lane heading eastbound on I-82 for two miles. The lane has now been reopened according to Nonstop Local reporter Tomas D'Anella.
The fire reportedly has no known cause as of now. There were reports that a vehicle fire had started the brush fire but YCFD5 did not find evidence of such.
There is still no official estimate of acreage at this time.
Shipman says the fire is now in a mop up stage however there are spots of the fire that could burn until Monday.
There was also a second fire to the east of the fire according to Shipman which was also contained.
UPDATE 3:04 P.M.
According to a Facebook post from Yakima County Fire District 5, crews are actively fighting the fire along I-82. The fire has reportedly jumped the Yakima River.
I-82 is currently open to one lane from mile post 42 to milepost 44 eastbound.
There are no acreage estimates at this time.
UPDATE 12:51 P.M.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 is now reopened in both directions.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
According to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 is closed in both directions due to a fire.
WSDOT advises for drivers to detour through Yakima Valley Highway eastbound at milepost 40 and westbound at milepost 44.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.