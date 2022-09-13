PASCO, Wash.-
The Pasco Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in downtown Pasco around 7:15, Tuesday night.
Franklin County Fire District 3 and the Kennewick Fire Department also responded to the fire on the 500 block of Clark Street.
According to the Pasco Fire Department, the fire started inside a clothing and party favors store.
The windows of the store reportedly failed during the fire and crews were able to limit the fire to the contents of the store.
According to Pasco Fire Battalion Chief Tom Tveit, fire crews overhauled the building and ensured that it was structurally sound.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
