Fire outside Pendleton
Courtesy of Shyanne Phillips

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- According to the Pendleton Fire Department, a field fire is currently burning on Cayuse Road to the east of Pendleton.

The fire is under management by Umatilla Tribal Fire with help from PFD.

Official information is limited at this time. There is no estimate on acreage, cause or containment status.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.