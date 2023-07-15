UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- According to the Pendleton Fire Department, a field fire is currently burning on Cayuse Road to the east of Pendleton.

Fire near Toppenish contained after burning four semi trucks TOPPENISH, Wash.- At approximately 9:30 p.m. Yakima County Fire Department was called to a brush fire off of Highway 97 near milepost 62.

The fire is under management by Umatilla Tribal Fire with help from PFD.

Official information is limited at this time. There is no estimate on acreage, cause or containment status.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.