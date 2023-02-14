FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
Franklin County Fire District#3 and Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire around 1:21 p.m. on February 12.
According to the FCFD3 the resident was at home when the fire started. They reportedly heard a "pop" and then the lights in the house flickered and they smelled smoke.
The resident of the home then left the house and saw flames coming from under the house. The Sheriff's Office arrived on scene first and used a fire extinguisher to fight the fire under the house.
FCFD3 and the Pasco Fire Department arrived and quickly put out the fire in the crawl space of the house.
Damage was limited to the crawl space and the floor in the living area. After FCFD's initial investigation it appears that the fire was electrical and started under the house.
All residents made it out of the home safely and are now staying with family. Damage is estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.