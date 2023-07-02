YAKIMA, Wash.-
UPDATE 5:16 P.M.
According to the Selah Fire Department, the fire is moving to the northeast where there are no structures or things of value at risk.
Level 3 evacuation is still active in the area as a precaution. SFD is watching the fire's status closely.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
According to the Selah Fire Department, a 400 acre brush fire is burning on Rest Haven Road in Yakima with a level 3 evacuation ordered for the area.
SFD says the fire is being primarily fought with air support due to the area being difficult to reach with land vehicles however two dozers have been requested.
SFD also says there are nine different departments fighting the fire including the training center, Yakima County Fire District 5, Naches Fire, West Valley Fire, Highland Fire and more.
There are no road closures at this time. Cause of the fire is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
