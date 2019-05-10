HERMISTON, OR - The Umatilla County Fire #1 responded to a fire at Fun land Park early Friday morning.

Umatilla county fire district #1 was dispatched to Fun land Park in Hermiston around 02:43 this morning for a play structure on fire.

Officials say fire units arrived to a large fire in the play structure the fire was quickly extinguished

The City of Hermiston says the park sustained significant fire damage over night.

They say about 75% to 85% of the park was lost due to the fire.

The cause is under investigation and fire investigators are currently on scene so you are asked to please stay out of the area if possible.

When crews arrived, they say at least a 100 x 100 stretch of the park was engulfed in flames.

The same park caught fire back in July 28th, 2001.

More updates to come.