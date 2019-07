PASCO, WA - Crews responded to a brush fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the area of Sagemoor Road and US-395 just past midnight.

Crews told our NBC Right Now team they were able to contain the fire before it reached the Russian Olive trees which could have made the fire harder to battle.

Crews say the fire burned about half an acre.

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight to watch the fire consume on its own and watch for hot-spots.