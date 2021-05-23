Fire Chief Reminds Parents Not to Leave Children in Cars

KENNEWICK, WA-
As the weather gets warmer, Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael explains why it's important to never leave children in the car.
"Young kids are very susceptible to heat. It's actually the number two leading cause of deaths in kids 15 years or under in non-traffic-related automobile deaths," said Michael.
When the temperature gets into the 70's and above, the car can heat up quickly. Chief Michael says cracking a window just won't cut it.
"Kids can ask too that maybe they want to stay in the car--they don't want to go into the store with mom and dad. I think it's a good reminder that probably, that's never a great idea for young kids, but especially this time of year we want to make sure that we're not doing that," said Michael.
So when it comes to leaving kids in the car, Chief Michael says not to do it.
In some cases, people will forget their kids are in the car but there are tips to prevent that from happening. He says to keep kids at home if you can't bring them with you to wherever you are going.
"Maybe leave something that's critical to you in the backseat. Maybe a wallet or purse, some of those types of things so that you force yourself to look back there and remember that you actually have kids," said Michael.