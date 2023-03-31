Fire closes 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Place in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE 4:11 p.m.
The fire burned parts of a six-unit apartment building after starting on a porch of one unit and crews turned off power to the entire complex.
KFD and automatic aid crews working on the scene of an apartment complex fire at 6825 W. Kennewick Ave. The fire is out. Crews checking for hot spots.— Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) March 31, 2023
No injuries to FFs or civilians.
Several occupants will be displaced. pic.twitter.com/EMGmdAvJYj
Residents will be displaced while crews investigate with no timetable for a return. Power will remain off until the investigation is complete.
There is no known cause for the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
A fire in Kennewick has closed two roads in Kennewick as firefighters are on scene.
Roosevelt Place and 1st Avenue are closed.
Our photojournalist on the scene says that at least two apartments were involved in the fire.
