KENNEWICK, Wash.-Bob Olson Parkway is currently closed in both directions from W. 15th place to 24th due to a fire burning on the south side of the road.
Currently no structures are threatened by the fire according to Cody Albertin with the Kennewick Police. There is no estimated timetable for when the road will be reopened.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide accurate and timely information as we receive it.
