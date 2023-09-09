Bofer fire
BCFD 1

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - 

UPDATE 7:28 p.m. - According to Benton County Fire District 1, the fire is now under control.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE - According to a tweet from Benton County Fire District 1, Bofer Canyon Road off of I-82 is closed due to a fire.

BCFD 1 says the fire is 10 acres in size and no structures are being threatened.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.