Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&

