Fire closes I-84 east of Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ore.-
I-84 eastbound is closed from exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton, and exit 374 in Ontario, due to a wildfire between milepost 365 and 367. Westbound lanes are also closed to all traffic between Ontario and Baker City.
OR 245 southwest of Baker City is also closed to all but local traffic.
Fire crews are currently fighting a wildfire in the area, but high winds are making it difficult.
The I-84 road closures could be in place for hours. Travelers are asked to call 800-9776368 for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.