PASCO, Wash.- A fire levy lid lift on the November general election ballot will be discussed by the Board of Fire Commissioners at a community meeting on April 25.
Franklin County Fire District 3 says the levy would address a 49% increase in call volume and multiple calls happening 30% of the time. The increase in volume requires more expenses for equipment.
"This is a safety issue for our community," Fire Chief Mike Harris said. "We require additional personnel and facility improvements to keep up with the higher demand for emergency services."
If the lid lift passes, FCFD 3 will be able to fund an extra full-time firefighter, two seasonal firefighters, firefighting gear, renovations to Station 33 to allow 24-hour staffing and backup power in case of a natural disaster.
The proposed lift of 34 cents would cost the owner of a $300,000 home $90 a year or $7.50 a month.
The meeting on Apri 25 is open to the community at 5 p.m. from Station 36.
