KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE 9:59 P.M.
According to Benton County Fire District 1 PIO Jenna Kochenauer, the fire is now contained and crews will remain on scene to mop up the fire.
A Kennewick Fire Department PIO also notes that the fire will be surrounded for another 24 hours and is still being actively fought by firefighters.
UPDATE 9:36 P.M.
According to a Kennewick Police Department PIO, the fire is now mostly contained.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
According to a Facebook post from the Kennewick Police Department, the Kennewick Fire Department is fighting a fire in Blackberry Canyon near Canyon View Elementary School.
KPD reports that they have blocked off South Hartford, South Ione and South Jean to 19th. KPD advises people to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
