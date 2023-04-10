Authorities say an overnight fire at a Seattle marina burned 30 boats on a dry-rack storage facility, and spread to an adjacent warehouse. Police say a man found hiding in one vessel was arrested for investigation of arson. The flames were reported at about 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Seattle Boat Company's marina on Lake Union, which includes out-of-water storage for powerboats. The Seattle Police Department says an arson bomb squad detective found a 32-year-old man hidden inside a boat moored in the water. Crews transported him to a hospital for undisclosed treatment and police said he would be booked into jail once medically cleared.