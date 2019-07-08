WEST RICHLAND - Firefighters battled a house fire in West Richland Monday morning.
Crews were called to the area of Jenny Lake Drive at around 5:45 a.m.
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update as we learn more.
WEST RICHLAND - Firefighters battled a house fire in West Richland Monday morning.
Crews were called to the area of Jenny Lake Drive at around 5:45 a.m.
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update as we learn more.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.