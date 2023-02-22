BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton County Fire District #1 is on the scene of a shop fire in the 203000 block of East Bowles Rd in Kennewick that threatened a nearby home.
The fire in a detached shop was hard to fight due to slick roads slowing the response times and the lack of fire hydrants in the area. According to BCFD #1 all the water used to fight the fire had to be trucked in on water tenders.
Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Benton County Fire District #4 and Walla Walla County Fire District #5 all responded to the fire.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause will be investigated once the burned area has cooled according to BCFD #1.
