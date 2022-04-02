Fire crews dispatched to a residential fire in Finley Saturday morning

Finley, WA - Fire crews from Benton and Franklin County were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 2198 PR in Finley just after 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.
When fire crews arrived, smoke and flames were showing. The fire spread among a mobile home and nearby home, both a total loss.
At this time, the fire has been extinguished. Crews remain on scene for a couple hours.
Everyone evacuated the area. It's unknown what caused the fire.
