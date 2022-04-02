Fire crews dispatched to a residential fire in Finley Saturday morning

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&