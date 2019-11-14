WAPATO, WA - Fire crews battled an apartment fire in Wapato early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 100 block of E. 3rd Street at about 2:50 a.m. When they first got to the scene, they found a two story apartment complex on fire.

Tenants on the first floor managed to get out safely. One person on the second floor jumped out of a window to escape the flames. Crews say the fire started in back corner of the second floor.

The American Red Cross is helping the 14 people displaced. No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.