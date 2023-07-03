CLE ELUM, Wash.- Fire crews are still on scene after an explosion and fire behind the Coal Mountain Caboose restaurant on 1st St.
The explosion happened around 11:23 p.m. on July 2 according to the Cle Elum Volunteer Firefighters Association. Multiple fire crews responded to the fire after the explosion.
Surrounding businesses were damaged by the fire and smoke. Fire crews remain on scene and people are being asked to avoid the area as the cause of the explosion and fire are investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.