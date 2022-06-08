KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Kennewick, Richland and Pasco Fire Departments responded to a U-Haul on fire at 2604 W Bruneau Place that was reportedly threatening nearby apartments shortly after 1:30 a.m. on June 8.
The 15-foot box truck had flames coming through the roof. An apartment building was about three feet away, leaving the second story balcony and eaves dangerously close to the fire, according to the report from KFD Fire Chief Chad Michael.
The first crews to respond were focused on putting out the U-Haul fire by applying water quickly. The first unit was on scene in under five minutes, and the fire was under control in about 10. Additional crews checked the apartments, according to the press release.
No one was injured. Everyone in the apartments was told about the fire before fire crews arrived and had already been evacuating.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone to make sure you have working smoke alarms inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of your residence, including the basement,” said Michael. “Well-placed, properly operating smoke alarms save lives.”
