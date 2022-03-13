Fire crews responded to a residential fire early Sunday morning in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Fire crews from Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire and Emergency Services, Pasco Fire and Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a call of residential fire. The call came in around 3:30 Sunday morning and was located off the 4200-block of W Albany.
According to Kennewick, they found a fourplex heavily in flames. The 20 mile per hour winds caused the fire to spread to the roof and attic of a nearby fourplex. Initial firefighting efforts were placed on preventing the fire from spreading further.
The arrival of additional fire crews allowed them to focus efforts on extinguishing the fire in the building it originated in.
The fourplex where the fire originated was occupied at the time. Officers from the Kennewick Police Department helped with evacuations before KFD arrived on scene.
The second fourplex was vacant and it's unknown and the number of those displaced by the fire is unknown at this time.
The Red Cross and Fire Chaplain are working with those displaced to find temporary housing.
The cause of fire is unknown at this time. KFD Chief Chad Michael says they won't know the official cause until a later day.
With the daylight saving, he encourages residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. If it's more than 10 years old, it's time to change them out.
