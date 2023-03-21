BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a house fire on Haney Rd shortly after 8:30 a.m. on March 21.
According to BCFD 1 the homeowner came home to find the house filled with smoke. They quickly got out with their pet and called 911.
BCFD 1 and the Kennewick Fire Department responded to the call and found smoke coming from the eaves of the house and fire in an area under the roof.
No injuries were reported in the fire that took about 30 minutes for crews to get out. According to a BCFD 1 press release after an initial investigation it is believed that an electrical fan in the bathroom may have caused the fire.
