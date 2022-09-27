BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
The fire danger forecast in Benton County is high and will remain so until further notice. This means that no burning is allowed within the city limits.
According to a Benton County press release HIGH fire danger means:
Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, fields and forests, will be difficult to control. Control through direct attack may be difficult but possible and mop-up will be required. PUBLIC OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT PERMITTED.
For clarification regarding burning restrictions please contact the Benton Clean Air Agency.
