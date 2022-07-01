Kennewick, WA – The Fire Danger Forecast for Benton County residents is HIGH until further notice, as of July 1, 2022.
Benton County wants to remind you that no residential burning is permitted within the various city limits and their adjacent areas. For clarification regarding burning restrictions, contact the Benton Clean Air Agency at 509-783-1304.
This is due to environmental conditions, such as wind and inversions, that will prohibit any burning.
Before residential burning, call 509-783-6198
Before agricultural burning, call 509-783-6570
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.