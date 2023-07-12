BAKER CITY, Ore.- The fire danger rating will be increased to "High" on July 14 in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest (WWNF).

WWNF Fire management officials review the local fuel conditions and weather predictions weekly to determine the Fire Danger Rating level. A map of the affected areas is available through Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch.

The WWNF will also enter into Phase A public use restrictions that limit chainsaw use, smoking and cars driving off-road, according to a Forest Service press release.

“This initial phase of public use restrictions aids in preventing fires started by some of the more typical causes such as smoking, off road travel and internal combustion engine operation during the hottest part of the day,” said Joel McCraw, Deputy Fire Staff Officer.