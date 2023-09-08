BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-The current fire danger for Benton County has been reduced to HIGH.
The fire danger in Benton County had been classified as EXTREME since July 7.
Although the reduction from extreme to high is an improvement, wildfires are still likely according to Benton County and no burning is allowed within city limits. Public recreational burning is still only allowed within a metal fire ring.
Information on the most current burning restrictions is available through the Benton Clean Air Agency at 509-735-3500.
