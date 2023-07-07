BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Due to continued hot and dry conditions the fire danger for Benton County has been raised to extreme by the Benton County Fire Marshal.
According to Benton County extreme fire danger means that fires will start easily and spread quickly. Every fire has the potential to become large and extreme, erratic fire behavior should be expected and no outdoor burning is permitted except for emergency agricultural operations.
Hot weather and low humidity has created dangerous conditions throughout the county and the fire danger will remain extreme until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.