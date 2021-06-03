WASHINGTON STATE- temperatures are above average for this time of year, and mixed with the wind fire danger is at an all time high.
Our area is in a very severe drought, all of Oregon overly dry, 72% Of the state in the severe level on the drought monitor.
Washington looking very similar with 87% of the state abnormally dry. The driest area is right here, the Columbia Basin.
The month of May started off drier than average, the only thing that saved us from a break out of fires was a slow moving low pressure system that lingered over our area the end of May.
Now with temperatures heating up and winds picking up, Ben Shearer, the Public Informant Officer for the Pasco Fire Department, says the pressing issue is low humidity.
"The top soil humidity is the lowest its been this time of year, the fuel, the grass weeds to where they normally are end of July conditions," said Shearer
In order to be as safe as possible the Washington Department of Natural Resources is expanding burn restrictions.
Permit burning will not be allowed in Chelan, Foothills, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Upper Basin and Upper Yakima.
These new restrictions will go in affect Friday June 4th
a misdemeanor citation will be issued to those who do not comply with any of the DNR burn restrictions.