SELAH, Wash.-

The Selah Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a residence on the afternoon of December 15.

According to the SFD the intensity of the fire made it manpower intensive.

Six agencies and fire districts worked on the fire, including Selah, the Yakima Training Center Professional firefighters and Yakima County Fire District 4.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The local Red Cross is helping local families who have lost their homes to fire.

The Selah Fire Department is encouraging everyone to review their home evacuation plans and to check smoke detectors.