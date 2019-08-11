Fire destroys house, family gets out safely

FINLEY, WA - A fire completely destroys a house in Finley early Sunday morning. Everyone inside the house was able to get out safely.

This happened in the area of east Locust PR.

Firefighters say they arrived to find the house fully engulfed. They think the fire started in an attached garage and quickly spread to the house.

The house is a total loss.

Working smoke detectors alerted the homeowners to the fire.

Firefighters say this serves as a good reminder to check you always have working smoke detectors.

The official cause is still under investigation