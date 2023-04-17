KENNEWICK, Wash.- Multiple fire agencies from across the Tri-Cities responded to a mobile home fire on the afternoon of April 17.
The Kennewick, Richland and Pasco Fire Departments, as well as Benton County Fire District 1 all responded to the fire at 5605 W. Metaline Ave #9.
One person is being treated for smoke inhalation from the fire according to Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Crowley with Kennewick Fire, but the fire is currently under control and not threatening any other homes or structures. Fire crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours cleaning up and preventing any flare-ups.
The mobile home was completely destroyed in the fire according to Crowley and the owner is talking to resource providers. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
