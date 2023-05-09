MOSES LAKE, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 4408 Chera Place in Moses Lake on the morning of May 9.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office one person was in the home sleeping at the time of the fire. The person in the home was woken up and warned that the house was on fire and they got out of the house.
The initial investigation into the fire indicates that the fire started in the hood of a new stove that had recently been installed. According to the GCSO the homeowner put the fire out, but it may have continued to smolder in the attic overnight.
The fire is out, but detours are in place in the area. The house was destroyed in the fire and the Red Cross is helping the homeowner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.