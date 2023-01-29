  • Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. —

Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. 

Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed. 

The fire was threatening a nearby business, however crews quickly put out the fire. 

The cause of fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported. 

