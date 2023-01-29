WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire.
Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
The fire was threatening a nearby business, however crews quickly put out the fire.
The cause of fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.
