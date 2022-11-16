RICHLAND, Wash. - A travel trailer behind a property on the 1200 block of Potter Avenue was lost in a fire in the late afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Wroolie.
Everyone is out but the trailer was lost. Crews are making the fire is entirely out, according to Wroolie. The cause is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
