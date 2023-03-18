BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in the Finley area of Benton county that destroyed a pair of sheds on Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release, BCFD #1 and the Kennewick Fire Department were called to the 32000 block of S. Quinn St. off Finley Road at about 2:25 p.m. after several callers reported a possible fire. Benton County Sheriff’s deputies who were on location first said a shed was on fire and threatened a nearby RV and mobile home.
Officials said that fire crews were able to take care of the fire quickly, but both sheds were lost, while the nearby mobile homes suffered some heat damage. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.