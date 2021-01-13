Fire displaces six people in Yakima Tuesday evening, January 12

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Fire Department (YFD) states six people have been displaced following a fire involving a single-family residence Tuesday evening, January 12th, in the 1000 block of North 4th Street.
YFD was called to the scene at 11:52 pm last night. When first-arriving crews found the front third of the house fully engulfed in fire from floor to ceiling.
One person was home at the time of the fire and was safely evacuated. There were no injuries reported.
Two dogs in the home also were safely evacuated however, two cats are presumed to have died in the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting the home’s occupants. The estimated dollar loss is $100,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire appears to have been set intentionally.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call YFD at 575-6060.